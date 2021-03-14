JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

