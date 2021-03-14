JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $261.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $233.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.