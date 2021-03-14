JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PEP opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

