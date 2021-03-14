JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 618,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $212.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

