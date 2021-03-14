JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,021 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

