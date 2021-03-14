Jobchain Hits Market Cap of $10.72 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 79.7% against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $166.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00641044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036013 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,307,542,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.