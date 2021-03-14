John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 62.1% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 65,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,185. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

