John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 61.5% in February

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,829. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

