Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $802,961. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

