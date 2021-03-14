JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $80,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 225,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 160,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 778,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

