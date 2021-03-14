JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Change Path LLC owned approximately 5.48% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,495. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

