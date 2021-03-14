JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JSCPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.61. JSR has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $33.23.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

