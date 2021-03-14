Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $17.40 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 69.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 403.8% against the dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00444263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00066854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

