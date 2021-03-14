Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBAXY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,875. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

