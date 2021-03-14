Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 11th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupai stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,666. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.52. Jupai has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

