Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0662 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 118.1% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

