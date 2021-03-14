Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

