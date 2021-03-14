Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Trading Up 50.1% Over Last Week

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $6.28 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $15.33 or 0.00025464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.51 or 0.00442762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00062936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00091944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00506286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

