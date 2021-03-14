K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 1,152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,897. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

