Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 662,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the February 11th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,491. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

