Kaman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,818.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.