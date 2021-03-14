KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Tops $621,369.99

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 91.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $621,369.99 and $1.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001231 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

