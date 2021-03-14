Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 393.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,057,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,733,215 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRTX opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.