Kava.io Price Tops $5.81 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00009641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $340.00 million and $153.85 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00223735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00057757 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.21 or 0.02220731 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003940 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,175,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

