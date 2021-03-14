Kava Price Tops $1.97 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00226786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.84 or 0.02241403 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

