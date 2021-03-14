KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KZMYY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KZMYY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.