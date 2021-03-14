Keep Network Trading 70.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $340.65 million and $7.58 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.73 or 0.00441265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00506562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,593,589 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

