Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $50.89 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $50.89 million and $3.27 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $254.44 or 0.00423335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00441777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00062772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00092107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00506715 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

