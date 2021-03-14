Keep4r One Day Volume Reaches $53,433.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Keep4r token can now be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00010009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $470,245.69 and $53,433.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

