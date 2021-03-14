Keep4r Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,708.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $479,249.73 and $53,708.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $6.10 or 0.00010124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.