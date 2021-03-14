Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the February 11th total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,214. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

