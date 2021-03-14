Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 799,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCARU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,432,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCARU remained flat at $$10.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,675. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

