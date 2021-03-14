Kepos Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,000. Zanite Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTEU. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,314,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNTEU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 11,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.