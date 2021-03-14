Kepos Capital LP Buys New Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGBU remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,646. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

