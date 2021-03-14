Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 900,000 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,213. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.