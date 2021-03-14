Kepos Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOWXU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,026,000.

BOWXU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.60. 849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,945. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

