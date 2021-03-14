Kepos Capital LP Has $22.52 Million Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,611 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine comprises about 2.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.41% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 3,213,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,334. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.