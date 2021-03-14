Kepos Capital LP Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.65% of New Providence Acquisition worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,903,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,237,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NPA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

