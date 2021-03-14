Kepos Capital LP Has $6.68 Million Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,500 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,798,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,410,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $13,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $12,201,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,982,000.

Shares of BTAQU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

