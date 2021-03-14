Kepos Capital LP Has $6.86 Million Stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,100 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QELLU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,048,000.

OTCMKTS QELLU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,107. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

