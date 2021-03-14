Kepos Capital LP Invests $11.98 Million in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 897,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition makes up about 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,608,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

