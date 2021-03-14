Kepos Capital LP Invests $12.25 Million in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,000. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition comprises about 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVCU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

