Kepos Capital LP Invests $15.44 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV accounts for about 1.4% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFIVU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $6,240,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

