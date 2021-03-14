Kepos Capital LP Invests $6.20 Million in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBDRU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBDRU remained flat at $$10.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.