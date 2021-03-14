Kepos Capital LP Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 713,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000.

KINZU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,254. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

