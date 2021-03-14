Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONXU. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $10,450,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000.

CONX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

