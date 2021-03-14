Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,000.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of SRSAU stock remained flat at $$10.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

