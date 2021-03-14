Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 734,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,415. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

