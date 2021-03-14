Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 767,175 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 767,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000. GCM Grosvenor accounts for 0.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.82% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.