Kepos Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,850 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Forum Merger III were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIIIU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $7,811,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter worth $6,370,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $5,237,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter valued at $4,920,000.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

FIIIU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.